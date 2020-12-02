Maxime Crepeau wins Allstate Good Hands Award for save against Iceland

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, right, reacts as San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski, second from left, heads the ball for a goal as Jasser Khmiri (20) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match on July 15, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Raoux

Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.

The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.

Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far post

Instead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post.

Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match.

Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020

