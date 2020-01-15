Australia thumps Canada in warmup match for ICC Under-19 World Cup

JOHANNESBURG - Oliver Davies hit 94 not out Wednesday as Australia made short work of Canada, posting a nine-wicket victory in a warmup match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Canadians were dispatched for just 114 off 41.5 overs. Opener Eshan Sensarma led the way with 27 runs off 74 balls with two fours. Seven other batsmen failed to reach double digits with six different Australian bowlers picking up wickets.
Australia reached its victory target in just eight overs with Davies, a teenage phenom Down Under, smashing 11 sixes and six fours off just 27 balls. The Australians finished at 117 for one.
Canada is in Group D with host South Africa, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. The Canadians, who lost their first warmup match to the West Indies by three wickets, open tournament play Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Bloemfontein.
The 16 teams are split into four groups for the tournament's preliminary round. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super League, with the bottom two moving to the Plate League.
Canada defeated the U.S. in qualifying to reach the tournament, which runs through Feb. 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.
