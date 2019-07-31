Canadians Fernandez, Bouchard join Sharapova, Venus Williams as Rogers Cup wild cards

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez serves against Emma Navarro of the U.S. during the junior women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Eugenie Bouchard will join Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams as wild-card entries at the upcoming Rogers Cup women's event in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jean-Francois Badias