TORONTO - Mason Marchment recorded a pair of goals and Joseph Woll made 38 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Toronto Marlies blanked the Rochester Amercians 4-0 in American Hockey League action on Saturday.
Matt Read and Joseph Duszak both scored empty-net goals late in the third period for the Marlies (23-20-5), the AHL affiliate of Toronto Maple Leafs.
Andrew Hammond turned aside 21-of-23 shots for the Americans (27-15-6).
Rochester went scoreless on three power plays, while Toronto went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.
