Raptors could join other Canadian athletes, teams in pushing for change

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse, right, and Chicago Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before an NHL playoff game in Edmonton, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. On the opening day of the NHL's restart during the COVID-19 pandemic in Edmonton, the Regina-born Dumba made a speech calling for social and racial justice before kneeling for the American anthem prior to an Edmonton Oilers-Chicago Blackhawks game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson