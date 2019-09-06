Canada looks to get back on track against Cuba in CONCACAF Nations League play

Canada head coach John Herdman, left, and Lucas Cavallini walk off the field after the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying soccer match against French Guiana in Vancouver, on Sunday March 24, 2019. After a painful stumble against Haiti at the Gold Cup, Canada looks to get back on track as it hosts Cuba on Saturday in CONCACAF Nations League A play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck