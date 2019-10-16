Wednesday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Postponed due to rain
(Astros lead series 2-1)
---
NHL
Columbus 3, Dallas 2
Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 2, OT
Washington 4, Toronto 3
Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 5, Buffalo 2
San Jose 5, Carolina 2
---
AHL
Laval 5, Providence 4, SO
Toronto 4, Hershey 3
Utica 6, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 3
---
NBA Pre-season
Detroit 116, Charlotte 110
Atlanta 100, New York 96
Memphis 124, Oklahoma City 119
San Antonio 128, Houston 114
Portland 126, Utah 118
Sacramento 124, Melbourne United 110
L.A. Lakers 126, Golden State 93
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.
(Astros lead series 2-1)
---
NFL
Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.
---
