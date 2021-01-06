Canadian forward Cyle Larin scores four in memorable outing for Turkey's Besiktas

Besiktas' forward Cyle Larin, right, fights for the ball with Sarpsborg's defender Jorgen Horn, during the Europa League Group I soccer match between Besiktas and Sarpsborg in Istanbul, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Larin was near unstoppable Wednesday, scoring four goals for Turkey's Besiktas in a 6-0 victory over visiting Caykur Rizespor in Istanbul. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP