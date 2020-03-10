Hockey Canada releases roster for cancelled women's world championship

Team Canada's Victoria Bach celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Team USA's during 3-on-3 overtime action of the Rivalry Series in Victoria, B.C., on February 3, 2020. Hockey Canada has released its 23-player roster for the team that would have competed at the cancelled women's hockey championship. The tournament was scheduled to begin March 31 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., before being cancelled Saturday due to concerns over the spreading novel coronavirus. Forwards Victoria Bach and Sarah Fillier and defender Claire Thompson would have made their world championship debuts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito