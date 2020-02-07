Friday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 5, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2
---
AHL
Belleville 7, Toronto 4
Charlotte 6, Hartford 0
Cleveland 3, Binghamton 0
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 0
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 1
Syracuse 5, Rochester 2
Chicago 2, Manitoba 0
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 5, San Jose 1
Ontario 10, Bakersfield 3
San Diego 5, Tucson 3
---
NBA
Washington 119, Dallas 118
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107
Boston 112, Atlanta 107
Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101
Toronto 115, Indiana 106
Phoenix 127, Houston 91
Sacramento 105, Miami 97
Utah 117, Portland 114
---
