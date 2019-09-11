EDMONTON - Nikolas Ledgerwood scored in the 27th minute as Cavalry FC went on to beat Edmonton FC 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Calgary's Cavalry FC (6-1-4) jumped Forge FC of Hamilton for first place in fall league standings. Cavalry is two points on up Forge, but Forge has two games in hand.
Goalkeeper Connor James gave Edmonton (3-3-5) a chance with five saves.
Cavalry outshot Edmonton 14-8 overall and 6-4 on target.
---
YORK9 FC PACIFIC FC
VICTORIA — Simon Karlsson Adjei had two second-half goals as York9 FC (4-6-1) edged Pacific FC (3-5-3) to move into fourth in the fall league standings.
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.