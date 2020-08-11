Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez notches upset in first round of Top Seed Open

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez smiles during a news conference at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, August 12, 2019. Canadian qualifier Leylah Annie Fernandez upset 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the Top Seed Open on Tuesday. The 17-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is now 2-0 against the American in her career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck