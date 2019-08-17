TORONTO - Mark Village made seven saves for the clean sheet as Pacific FC downed York9 FC 2-0 on Saturday in Canadian Premiere League action.
Terran Campbell opened the scoring in the 38th minute for Pacific (2-4-1), while Zachary Verhoven added an insurance goal in the 92nd.
Kyle Porter led York9 (3-4-0) with three shots on target.
Pacific earned its first win of the season against York9 after going 0-2-1 in its first three meetings.
---
FORGE FC 3 VALOUR FC 1
WINNIPEG — Anthony Novak scored his second goal of the match in the 73rd minute as Forge (4-1-1) toppled Valour (1-3-3) to maintain first place in the fall league standings.
---
