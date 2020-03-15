UFC plans to keep staging MMA shows, looks for new venues to host fight cards

Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas on October 6, 2018. UFC president Dana White says the UFC will continue staging fights despite the COVID-19 outbreak. "Unless there's a total shutdown of the country, where people can't leave their houses and things like that, these fights will happen," White told ESPN's SportsCenter on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher