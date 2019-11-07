Thursday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Carolina 2
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Washington 5 Florida 4 (OT)
Toronto 2 Vegas 1 (OT)
Ottawa 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Chicago 5 Vancouver 2
Colorado 9 Nashville 4
Columbus 3 Arizona 2
Calgary 5 New Jersey 2
San Jose 6 Minnesota 5
---
AHL
Chicago 3 Iowa 0
---
NBA
Boston 108 Charlotte 87
San Antonio 121 Oklahoma City 112
Miami 124 Phoenix 108
L.A. Clippers 107 Portland 101
---
NFL
Oakland 26 L.A. Chargers 24
---
