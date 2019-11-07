Thursday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Carolina 2

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Washington 5 Florida 4 (OT)

Toronto 2 Vegas 1 (OT)

Ottawa 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Chicago 5 Vancouver 2

Colorado 9 Nashville 4

Columbus 3 Arizona 2

Calgary 5 New Jersey 2

San Jose 6 Minnesota 5

---

AHL

Chicago 3 Iowa 0

---

NBA

Boston 108 Charlotte 87

San Antonio 121 Oklahoma City 112

Miami 124 Phoenix 108

L.A. Clippers 107 Portland 101

---

NFL

Oakland 26 L.A. Chargers 24

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.