Former NFL-CFL player Vaughn Martin looking to help during COVID-19 pandemic

Montreal Alouettes Vaughn Martin tackles Toronto Argonauts Logan Kilgore during first quarter CFL action in Montreal on Friday, June 17, 2016. Martin wants to do his part during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former NFL-CFL defensive lineman has joined the board of BeMotion Inc., a company that's producing the DUO400 Intelligent Human Thermal Scanner, which tracks temperature variances within an accuracy of 0.3 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe