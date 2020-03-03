Veteran Diana Matheson survives painful toe injury, returns to Canada fold

Germany's Tabea Kemme controls the ball past Canada's Diana Matheson during a semifinal match of the women's Olympic soccer tournament between Germany and Canada at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. After missing last summer's Women's World Cup through injury, veteran Matheson is back in the fold with the Canadian women's team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Leo Correa