Cdn university basketball championships forging new ground with joint event

Members of the Carleton Ravens celebrate winning the USports men's basketball national championship over the University of Calgary Dinos in Halifax on March 10, 2019. Canada's best university basketball players won't just be playing for pride and glory in their championship tournament in Ottawa this weekend. Organizers say they are playing a part in history. For the first time ever the men's and women's championships are being held in the same venue at the same time, jointly hosted by the University of Ottawa, Carleton University and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese