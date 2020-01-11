Toronto rookie Zach Manns recorded his first career hat trick, while Rob Hellyer had three goals and three assists as the Toronto Rock edged the Rochester Knighthawks 13-12 in National Lacrosse League action on Saturday.
Hellyer's six-point effort helped him become just the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 500-point plateau in a Rock uniform. The others include Colin Doyle, Blaine Manning, Josh Sanderson and Stephan Leblanc.
Dan Craig scored a pair goals, while Brandon Slade, Adam Jay, Damon Edwards, Dan Dawson and Tom Schreiber supplied the rest of the offence for Toronto (3-1) — which won its third in a row.
Schreiber and Dawson also each chipped in three assists.
Holden Cattoni led Rochester (0-4) in scoring with five goals and four assists.
Knighthawks forward Shawn Evans also had a nine-point game with two goals and seven assists. Phil Caputo, with two goals, Curtis Knight, Dan Michel and Matthew Bennett scored the other goals for Rochester.
Toronto netminder Nick Rose turned aside 30-of-42 shots.
Craig Wende made 49 saves in defeat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.
