Mega deal: Indians trade star Lindor, Carrasco to Mets

FILE - New York Mets' Amed Rosario tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami, in this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo. The Cleveland Indians have traded four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Cleveland obtained infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)