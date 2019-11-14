Thursday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Florida 3

Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)

Minnesota 3 Arizona 2

Edmonton 6 Colorado 2

San Jose 5 Anaheim 3

Dallas 4 Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Miami 108 Cleveland 97

Milwaukee 124 Chicago 115

New Orleans 132 L.A. Clippers 127

New York 106 Dallas 103

Phoenix 128 Atlanta 112

Denver 101 Brooklyn 93

---

NFL

Cleveland 22 Pittsburgh 7

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

