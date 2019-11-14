Thursday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 4 Florida 3
Tampa Bay 9 N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 5 Buffalo 4 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Arizona 2
Edmonton 6 Colorado 2
San Jose 5 Anaheim 3
Dallas 4 Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
---
NBA
Miami 108 Cleveland 97
Milwaukee 124 Chicago 115
New Orleans 132 L.A. Clippers 127
New York 106 Dallas 103
Phoenix 128 Atlanta 112
Denver 101 Brooklyn 93
---
NFL
Cleveland 22 Pittsburgh 7
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
