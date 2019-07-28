Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 9
Minnesota 11 Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 9 Cleveland 6
L.A. Angels 5 Baltimore 4
Oakland 6 Texas 5
Seattle 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 6
National League
Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3 Colorado 2
Miami 5 Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Pittsburgh 7
Washington 11 L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 11 Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 7 San Diego 6
Interleague
Houston 6 St. Louis 2
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
---
