Redblacks need consistent effort from starting QB Davis against visiting Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Chandler Fenner, left, tackles Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver R.J. Harris during second quarter CFL action in Ottawa, Friday, July 5, 2019. After a disappointing performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, the Redblacks are looking for a solid performance this week against the surging Montreal Alouettes and some new faces could play a significant role. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld