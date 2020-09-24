Wolfpack fate could be decided Friday at meeting of Super League board

Toronto Wolfpack's Josh McCrone, left, and Andrew Dixon, right, tackle London Broncos forward Alex Walker, centre, during first half rugby league action in Toronto on Sunday, October 7, 2018. A meeting of the Super League board Friday could decide the future of the Toronto Wolfpack, although it could just trigger more questions about the transatlantic rugby league team's revamped business plan and potential new owner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette