Canadian Malcolm Shaw becomes the first forward to sign with Atletico Ottawa

Atletico Ottawa's Malcolm Shaw holds up his new jersey in this undated handout photo. Malcolm Shaw has signed with Atletico Ottawa after a trial with the Canadian Premier League club. The 24-year-old from Pickering, Ont., who can play up front as a forward or on the wing, spent the past season at Assyriska Turabdin IK in Sweden's third tier. He had five goals and four assists in 24 appearances with the Swedish team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Atletico Ottawa, Freestyle Photography *MANDATORY CREDIT*