CPL's Atletico Ottawa, York 9 FC get green light to return to training

Atletico Ottawa and York 9 FC are the latest Canadian Premier League clubs to get the green light to resume training.
The two teams will begin voluntary workouts on Wednesday.
HFC Wanderers FC and Pacific FC were the first to get back on the practice pitch Monday.
The eight-team CPL is taking a phased approach in its return to training, starting with non-contact individual and then small group workouts with players and staff observing safety protocols and physical distancing measures.
The CPL was scheduled to start its second season on April 11 but postponed the kickoff on March 20, due to the global pandemic.
There has been no word yet on a blueprint for a revamped 2020 schedule although the Prince Edward Island government says it has been approached about hosting league play this summer.
Vancouver Island has also been floated as a possible locale.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.