Game On: Morgan Rielly scores winner, Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 5-4 in OT

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) is congratulated by teammate John Tavares (91) on his game-winning goal during overtime action against the Montreal Canadiens, in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Rielly scored at 3:24 of overtime as the Leafs defeated the Canadiens 5-4 to raise the curtain on the NHL's abbreviated 56-game season Wednesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn