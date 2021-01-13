Former Red Bulls coach Chris Armas named as Greg Vanney's successor at Toronto FC

New York Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas, left, watches his team from the sideline while New York City FC head coach Domenec Torrent looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. Armas has been chosen as Greg Vanney's successor as head coach of Toronto FC, according to a source. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Steve Luciano, File