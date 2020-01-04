Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup

Rochdale's Aaron Wilbraham celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Rochdale and Newcastle United at The Crown Oil Arena, Rochdale, England, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Newcastle has been taken to a replay by third-tier Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup to continue its poor recent record in the world’s oldest club knockout competition. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)