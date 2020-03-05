Arrows look to win 12th straight regular-season game as they take on Colorado

Toronto Arrows prop Richie Asiata is shown during training in Buffalo, N.Y., on January 25, 2020, in this handout photo. The Toronto Arrows look to win their 12th straight regular-season game when they visit the Colorado Raptors on Friday. Continuity and some inspired recruiting have kept the Arrows on their winning ways in Major League Rugby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Arrows, Brock Smith