Canadian world championships survive new coronavirus cancellations so far

Canadian figure skaters Nam Nguyen, Kirsten Moore-Towers, Alicia Pineault, Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud, left to right, ham it up prior to hitting the ice for a practice in Montreal, on Monday, February 24, 2020. Upcoming world championships in Canadian cities have so far avoided cancellation, but the new coronavirus is laying waste to other championships around the world and impacting Canadian athletes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson