TORONTO - Veteran hooker Bob Beswick has left the Toronto Wolfpack to join the Newcastle Thunder.
The move reunites the 34-year-old Beswick with former Wolfpack assistant coach Simon Finnigan, now head coach of the Thunder.
Newcastle (14-5-1) finished third in the third-tier League 1 last season, losing 18-14 to Oldham RLFC in a promotion playoff.
"We knew Bob was available towards the end of the season and he's obviously a player who I have known for quite a while," Finnigan was quoted on the Newcastle website. "He is a quite an experienced player so he knows how to play the game and he has played at the level we are at, so that won't phase him and he will understand the obstacles that brings."
Beswick, who joined the Wolfpack in advance of its inaugural season in 2017, had lost his starting job in Toronto to Andy Ackers who was a finalist for player of the year in the second-tier Betfred Championship.
Beswick who will be entering his 17th pro season, made his Super League debut in 2004 with Wigan. He has also played for Widnes, Halifax and Leigh.
Beswick, who has 25 caps for his country, is captaining Ireland in its bid to qualify for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
Ireland, whose roster includes Toronto's Anthony Mullaly and Liam Kay, defeated Spain 42-8 in qualifying play Saturday in Valencia. It plays Italy next on Nov. 9.
The Wolfpack will play in the elite Super League in 2020 after winning promotion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.
