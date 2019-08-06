The 2019 CFL campaign fast becoming the year of the kick returner

Ottawa Redblacks DeVonte Dedmon (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, Friday, August 2, 2019. On Friday night, Ottawa rookie DeVonte Dedmon recorded two special-teams touchdowns. He returned a kickoff 111 yards for a score and had a 95-yard punt return TD as the Redblacks earned a 30-27 overtime win over Montreal to not only snap a four-game winless streak but also hand the Alouettes their first loss in four contests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes