Toronto FC coach says Jozy Altidore continues to work his way back to health

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) and Colorado Rapids defender Tommy Smith (5) vie for the ball in the first half of MLS action at BMO Field in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 15 2019. The waiting game continues on Toronto FC striker Altidore.The big man, who missed TFC's playoff wins over D.C. United and New York City FC with a quad strain, was at training Sunday but went for a solo run with a trainer apart from the rest of the team in the portion of the session open to the media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston