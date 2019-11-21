Thursday's Games

NHL

Boston 3 Buffalo 2

Columbus 5 Detroit 4

N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 5 Carolina 3

Florida 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

Vancouver 6 Nashville 3

St. Louis 5 Calgary 0

Minnesota 3 Colorado 2

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 2

Dallas 5 Winnipeg 3

Toronto 3 Arizona 1

San Jose 2 Vegas 1 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Edmonton 1

---

AHL

Stockton 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)

Cleveland 5 Chicago 3

---

NBA

Milwaukee 137 Portland 129

New Orleans 124 Phoenix 121

---

NFL

Houston 20 Indianapolis 17

---

