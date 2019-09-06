CALGARY - Adam Sinagra threw three touchdown passes as the Calgary Dinos beat the Manitoba Bisons 24-10 on Friday in U Sports football action.

Sinagra connected twice with Calgary (2-0) receiver Dallas Boath in the end zone, while Tyson Philpot caught another TD pass from the veteran quarterback.

Bisons (1-1) quarterback Des Catellier was 23-of-46 in the air for 271 yards, and rushed seven times for 65 yards, but had three costly interceptions.

Trysten Dyce was Catellier's top target with eight catches for 114 yards.

HUSKIES 30 GAITERS 13

HALIFAX — Joshua Shim threw a 48-yard TD pass and ran in a 1-yard plunge as Saint Mary's (2-0) toppled Bishop's (1-2) in its home opener.

AXEMEN 54 X-MEN 19

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Dale Wright rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and Acadia (2-0) built up a 25-0 first-quarter lead on its way to beating StFX (1-2).

HUSKIES 40 THUNDERBIRDS 7

SASKATOON — Adam Machart carried the ball 15 times for 134 yards and two TDS as Saskatchewan (1-1) downed UBC (0-2).

PANDAS 18 RAMS 17

REGINA — QB Brad Launhardt was 18 for 32 for 203 yards and a touchdown as Alberta (1-1) erased an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Rams (1-1).

