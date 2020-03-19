CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - Training at Woodbine Mohawk Park was cancelled Thursday until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodbine Entertainment Group said in a statement the move was made "as an added precautionary measure being taken to help flatten the COVID-19 curve."
It added that live racing will continue at the facility and qualifiers will still be offered each Thursday morning.
Unlike Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, there are no horses stabled at Mohawk Park. So they can continue to train at their respective facilities, then come to Mohawk Park to race.
Racing has continued despite the COVID-19 outbreak however it's being done without fans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.