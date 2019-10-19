TORONTO - Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Toronto Marlies blanked the Cleveland Monsters 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in American Hockey League action.
Darren Archibald and Egor Korshkov supplied the offence for the Marlies (5-0-0), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Veini Vehvilainen made 24 saves in net for Cleveland (3-3-0).
The Marlies went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Monsters could not score on their two man advantages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2019.
