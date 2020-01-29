HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed American quarterback David Watford on Wednesday.
Watford, 26, appeared in 12 regular-season games last season with Hamilton, completing five-of-eight passes for 74 passing yards. He also ran 16 times for 40 yards and six TDs.
The six-foot-two, 215-pound Watford has appeared in 30 career CFL games with Hamilton and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018).
---
Eskimos sign American receiver Shaw
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed American receiver Kenny Shaw on Wednesday.
Shaw has appeared in 25 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2015), Ottawa Redblacks (2017) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018). The former Florida State Seminole has 94 catches for 1,223 yards and five TDs.
Shaw's best CFL season came with Toronto, registering 77 catches for 1,004 yards with five TDs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.