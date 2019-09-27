Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 33 Winnipeg 13
---
NHL Pre-season
New Jersey 2 Columbus 0
Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (SO)
Nashville 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Washington 3
Los Angeles 3 Vegas 2
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 6 Kansas City 2 (7 innings)
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2
Baltimore 4 Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 14 Texas 7
Houston 4 L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4 Oakland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 2
Colorado 11 Milwaukee 7
Philadelphia 5 Miami 4 (15 innings)
Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 2
Arizona 6 San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Washington 8 Cleveland 2
---
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at B.C., 10 p.m.
---
NHL Pre-season
Chicago at Boston, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Means 11-11) at Boston (Chacín 3-11), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-5) at Toronto (Thornton 5-9), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 16-12), 9:10 p.m.
National League
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 13-5) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 10-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 9-13), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 17-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Colorado (González 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Plutko 7-4) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 4:05 p.m.
---
