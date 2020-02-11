BAIE-COMEAU, Que. - Vasily Ponomarev and Jeremy Martin scored in the shootout as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Martin also scored in regulation time as Shawinigan (24-27-0) rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Kirill Nizhnikov and Xavier Bourgault had the other goals for the Cataractes.
Antoine Coulombe made 30 saves for the win.
Gabriel Proulx, Nathan Legare and Jeremy Jacques scored for the Drakkar (20-20-10). Valentin Demchenko had the only shootout goal for Baie-Comeau.
Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 24 shots for the Drakkar.
Neither team scored on the power play. Shawinigan was 0 for 5 and Baie-Comeau was 0 for 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
