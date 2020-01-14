Toronto FC will play five pre-season friendlies with training camp stops in both Florida and California.
Players report Saturday for medicals at the team's north Toronto training facility, with the first training session set for Jan. 20. The squad leaves for Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 23, returning to Toronto on Jan. 29 before departing Feb. 5 for another warm-weather training stint at the University of California, Irvine.
The MLS Cup runners-up will open pre-season play against Colorado on Feb. 8 at UC Irvine, marking a reunion with former assistant coach Robin Fraser, who is now in charge of the Rapids.
Toronto will meet Los Angeles FC on Feb. 12 at Banc of California Stadium and the Los Angeles Galaxy on Feb. 15 at Dignity Health Sports Park before facing Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 18 at Irvine and Colorado on Feb. 22 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Toronto opens the 2020 MLS season on Feb. 29 in San Jose. Toronto's home opener is March 7 against New York City FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.
