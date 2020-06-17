Former England captain Chris Robshaw headed to Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby has added another marquee name in former England captain Chris Robshaw, who is headed to the San Diego Legion for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. England's Chris Robshaw reacts after the the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between France and England at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, March 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christophe Ena