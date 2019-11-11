Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for 'Coach's Corner' poppy rant

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Don Cherry is refusing to apologize for his controversial rant about new immigrants not wearing poppies, saying he could have kept his job as co-host of "Coach's Corner" if he'd agreed to become "a tame robot who nobody would recognize."
Sportsnet has cut ties with the long-time co-host of the Hockey Night in Canada segment, saying in a statement that following discussions with Cherry, it was decided it was the "right time for him to immediately step down."
Cherry told The Canadian Press in an interview late Monday that he meant what he said when he made the remarks on Saturday night, and still says everybody in Canada should wear a poppy to honour fallen soldiers.
He says he wasn't directing his comments to minorities, and that what he said applies to English, Scottish or Irish immigrants or any newcomer.
In his remarks on Saturday, Cherry singled out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ont., where he lives, for not wearing poppies.
He says he doesn't have any immediate plans, and adds he's receiving many phone calls and texts of support.
