Times change: Leafs' Andersen reflects on Toronto's off-season roster upheaval

Toronto Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen squirts water from his bottle after giving up a goal to Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Philadelphia. Frederik Andersen's busy off-season has seen him fly home to Denmark, spend time honing his skills in California, and attend a couple of weddings, including the Jewish nuptials of Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Slocum