MLS to resume season following Florida tournament, Canadian teams not yet included

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York. Major League Soccer said Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, it will resume its season once the MLS is Back tournament in Florida wraps up. The league's 26 teams will each play 18 games, with the first between FC Dallas and Nashville set for Aug. 12.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)