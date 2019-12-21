BUSAN, Korea, Republic Of - Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie, defeated Frankie Edgar on Saturday night at a UFC Fight Night event in South Korea.
The Korean Zombie won by technical knockout 3:18 into the first round of the main event bout.
Charles Jourdain of Beloeil, Que., defeated Dooho Choi via TKO at 4:32 of round 2 in a fight-of-the-night performance.
Cyril Gane defeated Tanner Boser of Bonnyville, Alta., in a unanimous decision and Junyong Park defeated Marc-Andre Barriault of Gatineau, Que., in a unanimous decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2019.
