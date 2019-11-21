Homegrown Winnipeg Blue Bombers keen to end their city's Grey Cup drought

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, left, hands the ball off to Andrew Harris at their team practice during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Calgary, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. CFL rushing leader Andrew Harris leads a contingent of homegrown Winnipeg football talent on a Blue Bombers team bent on winning Sunday's Grey Cup against the Hamilton-Tiger Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol