Canadian running back Hubbard out versus Texas Tech with leg injury

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries past Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Hubbard will not be playing today against Texas Tech after he was seen walking onto the field for a pre-game ceremony wearing a walking boot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki

STILLWATER, Okla. - Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Oklahoma State's game Saturday against Texas Tech with a leg injury.

Hubbard, a redshirt junior from Sherwood Park, Alta., was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked on to the field during a pre-game ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on his right leg. He played last Saturday against Oklahoma, but had just 44 yards on eight carries.

Hubbard has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He led U.S. college football last season with 2,094 yards and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He has rushed for 3,459 yards in his career — eighth in school history.

