OTTAWA - Canadian sprinter Graeme Thompson has received a two-year ban because of a doping violation.

The 24-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., tested positive for clenbuterol and tamoxifen in an in-competition test July 27, 2019, according to a statement Tuesday from the Canadian Centre For Ethics in Sport.

Thompson did not receive a four-year suspension because the CCES determined the violation was unintentional.

"Unfortunately, this case highlights the risks of purchasing seemingly legitimate supplements without professional guidance," Athletics Canada said in a statement.

Clenbuterol is an anabolic agent and tamoxifen is a hormone and metabolic modulator.

Both are on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances.

Thompson was in Canada's pool for the 4 x 400 relay at the 2019 world athletics championship, but did not race there.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020

