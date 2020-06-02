OTTAWA - Canadian sprinter Graeme Thompson has received a two-year ban because of a doping violation.
The 24-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., tested positive for clenbuterol and tamoxifen in an in-competition test July 27, 2019, according to a statement Tuesday from the Canadian Centre For Ethics in Sport.
Thompson did not receive a four-year suspension because the CCES determined the violation was unintentional.
"Unfortunately, this case highlights the risks of purchasing seemingly legitimate supplements without professional guidance," Athletics Canada said in a statement.
Clenbuterol is an anabolic agent and tamoxifen is a hormone and metabolic modulator.
Both are on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of prohibited substances.
Thompson was in Canada's pool for the 4 x 400 relay at the 2019 world athletics championship, but did not race there.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020